Indian Head, MD- The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a shooting in the area of Jameson Court in Indian Head,MD.

Reports say the victim suffered a gunshot to the back. The victim has been transported via air to a hospital.

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office states they do not have any suspect(s) description at this time and that additional details will be released when available.

This is a breaking news story, and information could change. Stay with The Southern Maryland Chronicle for updates.

Like this: Like Loading...