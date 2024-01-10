In a significant move, Charles County commissioners have set the stage for implementing Maryland’s Cannabis Reform Act, following a detailed briefing on a zoning text amendment that would permit cannabis recreational dispensary and processing operations within the county. This crucial development, encapsulated in Bill 2024-01: Zoning Text Amendment for Cannabis Dispensaries, comes after the Maryland General Assembly’s passage of the Cannabis Reform Act in April 2023.

Charles Rice, the Planning Director, provided an overview of the planning commission’s recommendation to approve the amendment, marking a significant step in aligning local regulations with state law. The commissioners, acknowledging the importance of community engagement in this process, have announced a public hearing scheduled for February 7, 2024, at 6 p.m.

This zoning text amendment is part of a broader agenda discussed in the commissioners’ session, which included briefings on various topics impacting the county’s future. Among these were proposed amendments to Zoning Indenture Docket 250, which are set to influence development in the Villages at Swan Point. Echoing the approach taken with the cannabis amendment, commissioners have also scheduled a public hearing for these proposals on February 7, 2024.

Further highlighting the session’s diverse agenda, the commissioners reviewed a financial advisory report exploring the use of public-private partnerships for school construction projects. In a unanimous decision, the commissioners approved Bill 2023-09, focusing on children’s health by mandating healthy beverage and meal options in restaurants catering to young customers.

The county’s proactive stance on environmental issues was evident in Beth Groth’s briefing. The Climate Resilience and Sustainability Officer discussed the county’s strategies to combat the effects of climate change, underscoring Charles County’s commitment to sustainability.

However, the session faced a weather-induced delay, resulting in the rescheduling of several public hearings originally set for January 9 to the same February date, further consolidating the day’s significance in the county’s legislative calendar.

In terms of fiscal management, the commissioners approved several budget transfer requests. These included allocating $75,000 for an educational campaign on charter government, $228,000 for preliminary bidding costs related to the Landfill Cell No. 4B Expansion project, and $1,615,880 to close the Benedict Central Sewer System project. This closure facilitates a feasibility study essential for future developments.

The session also featured recognitions and proclamations celebrating various national initiatives and commemorations, including National Pan Hellenic Council Recognition Month, National Mentoring Month, National School Choice Week, Catholic Schools Week, and Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service and Beyond.

The commissioners’ meetings and listening sessions are available online for those interested in staying informed about the county’s legislative developments. The next session is scheduled for January 23-24, 2024. Additionally, the county ensures accessibility for all citizens, including those with special needs, through the Maryland Relay Service.

In summary, the Charles County commissioners’ session marked a pivotal step in aligning local laws with state legislation on cannabis reform while also addressing a spectrum of issues from environmental sustainability to children’s health, reflecting the county’s multifaceted approach to governance.

