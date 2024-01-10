WALDORF, MD – In a shocking incident on January 8, a child suffered severe injuries following an altercation with a woman, presumed to be the mother, in a Waldorf urgent care facility parking lot. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office reported that they received calls at 7:54 a.m. about a woman behaving erratically and violently towards a child.

According to eyewitness accounts, the woman was seen picking up her 7-year-old child, lifting the child over her head, and then forcefully slamming the child onto the asphalt surface of the parking lot. Witnesses at the scene intervened quickly, rescuing the child from further harm and placing the child in a car for safety.

When law enforcement officers arrived, they found the woman to be combative. However, the officers established a rapport with her and attempted to de-escalate the situation. Concurrently, another officer attended to the child, who had sustained severe head trauma.

As the situation unfolded, officers attempted to arrest the woman, during which she bit three of them. Despite the challenges, the officers were able to subdue her eventually. She was then transported to a hospital for medical clearance.

The injured child was also taken to a hospital, receiving urgent medical attention for the severe head injuries sustained in the incident. The current condition of the child remains undisclosed, but the injuries were described as serious.

The woman involved in the incident has been charged with first-degree child abuse, causing serious physical injuries, first-degree assault, and second-degree assault. In line with privacy and protection protocols, the authorities have withheld the woman’s name to protect the child’s identity.

Officers Snyder and Detective Sapienza of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office are leading the investigation into this distressing event. The circumstances leading to the woman’s actions and any potential underlying causes are part of the ongoing inquiry.

This incident has raised concerns in the Waldorf community about child safety and the appropriate intervention measures in cases of public distress and potential harm to minors. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office has reiterated its commitment to protecting children and ensuring the safety of all community members. They have also thanked the quick-thinking witnesses who intervened to protect the child, highlighting the importance of community vigilance and response in emergencies.

As the investigation continues, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office has urged anyone with further information regarding the incident to come forward. This case underscores the challenges faced by law enforcement and social services in dealing with situations involving minors and the mentally distressed. It also highlights the critical role that bystanders can play in safeguarding vulnerable individuals in public spaces.

The community awaits further updates as the investigation progresses and the child’s condition improves. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office has assured the public that they are diligently working to uncover the full details of this tragic incident.

