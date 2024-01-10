(Baltimore) — Maryland’s sports wagering market experienced its most profitable month in December 2023, generating a substantial $6,482,403 for the state. This remarkable contribution, derived from a total betting handle of $559,865,463, marks a significant milestone for the industry.

The state’s 13 retail and 12 mobile sportsbooks are pivotal in this achievement. Each contributes 15% of its taxable win to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, a program that supports public education. This nearly $6.5 million in contributions surpassed the previous high of $5.8 million recorded in October 2023, emphasizing the growing momentum of the market.

A significant portion of December’s handle, amounting to 96.7% or $541,650,934, came from mobile wagering. This segment contributed $6,166,034 to the state’s coffers, while retail sportsbooks added another $316,369.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director John Martin commented on the market’s growth: “The numbers we’re seeing over the last six to 12 months reflect the maturation of the market.” Initial estimates projected annual contributions from sports wagering to range between $25 million and $30 million. However, with over a year of mobile wagering, the state anticipates annual contributions exceeding $40 million.

The fiscal year data for Maryland, running from July 1 to June 30, revealed that sports wagering contributed $24,593,908 to the state in the first half of Fiscal Year 2024. The entire calendar year of 2023 generated an impressive $46,165,906 in state contributions.

December’s detailed sports wagering results are available on mdgaming.com, including data on the handle, hold percentage, prizes paid, promotional play, taxable win, and contributions for each sportsbook, as well as a statewide summary.

The December 2023 statewide sports wagering totals included:

Retail handle of $18,214,529 (including $32,146 in free promotional wagers)

Mobile handle of $541,650,934 (with $19,731,089 in free promotional wagers)

Retail prizes of $15,951,461 and mobile prizes of $481,583,070

Retail and mobile holds of 12.4% and 11.1%, respectively

Taxable win of $2,109,127 for retail and $41,106,891 for mobile

Sports Wagering Tax contributions of $316,369 from retail and $6,166,034 from mobile

Since its inception in December 2021, Maryland’s sports wagering program has contributed $52,735,612 to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund and $2,765,070 to the Problem Gambling Fund from expired prizes.

The state’s sports wagering market has expanded significantly since its launch, with five retail locations in December 2021 and the introduction of the first seven mobile sportsbooks in November 2022. As of December 2023, there are 13 retail locations and 12 mobile operators, with more expected to launch soon. This ongoing expansion clearly indicates the thriving nature of Maryland’s sports wagering industry.

