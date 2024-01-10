Demetrius Devon Lattisaw, a 29-year-old resident of Waldorf Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office

In the early hours of January 8, a routine traffic stop by patrol officers in the 3000 block of October Place led to a significant drug and firearms bust. The stop, occurring at 2:27 a.m., quickly escalated when officers spotted what appeared to be illegal substances and a firearm in the vehicle.

The vehicle, occupied by two males and a female, was under scrutiny after patrol officers noticed suspected drugs and a partially visible firearm protruding from under the driver’s seat. This discovery prompted a thorough investigation, uncovering a large quantity of drugs, drug paraphernalia, and a loaded firearm. The firearm, found under the driver’s seat, had been reported stolen, adding gravity to the situation.

Demetrius Devon Lattisaw, a 29-year-old resident of Waldorf, was identified as the vehicle’s driver. Lattisaw was arrested at the scene and faced several serious charges, including possession with the intent to distribute drugs, possession of a firearm, and illegal possession of a firearm due to a previous conviction. The arrest also encompassed other related firearms charges.

The case took a critical turn on January 9 when a judge ordered Lattisaw to be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. This decision underscores the severity of the charges against Lattisaw and the potential risks he poses.

Officer Brown, who was involved in the traffic stop, is continuing the investigation. The officer’s keen observation at the initial stage of the stop played a pivotal role in the discovery of the drugs and stolen firearm. The incident highlights the ongoing challenges law enforcement faces in tackling drug-related crimes and the circulation of illegal firearms in the community.

Like this: Like Loading...