Jimon Khaleel Williams, age 25, of White Plains Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office

On January 5, a dramatic pursuit unfolded in the vicinity of Berry Road and Streamview Drive, culminating in the arrest of a 25-year-old White Plains resident, Jimon Khaleel Williams. The incident, which began at 3:15 p.m., involved a narcotics investigation that rapidly escalated when officers attempted a routine traffic stop.

As law enforcement officials approached Williams’ vehicle, they noticed what appeared to be a firearm in his pants. This observation prompted the officers to ask Williams to leave his car. Instead of complying, Williams abruptly sped off, leading to a brief chase that ended near Marsh Hawk Drive, where he abandoned his vehicle.

The police quickly set up a perimeter around the area. Williams was soon spotted attempting to scale a fence on foot. He was apprehended without further incident, marking a swift end to what could have escalated into a dangerous situation.

Upon his arrest, officers discovered a significant quantity of a substance believed to be N, N-Dimethylpentylone, commonly known as “Boot,” along with a large sum of cash in Williams’ possession. A subsequent police K9 unit scan of the abandoned vehicle indicated the presence of narcotics, prompting detectives from the Narcotics Enforcement Division to secure a search warrant for the vehicle.

The thorough search of Williams’ car revealed additional illegal items, including 350 grams of cannabis, various types of ammunition, a fully loaded high-capacity magazine, and an extra magazine. These findings further compounded the charges against Williams, painting a picture of a well-equipped individual potentially involved in serious drug-related activities.

