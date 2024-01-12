A Calvert County, Maryland resident has won a substantial prize of $78,384 by playing Racetrax, a simulated horse-racing game offered by the Maryland Lottery. The win comes from a $4 Superfecta quick-pick ticket. This marks a significant moment for the winner, an avid Racetrax player who has previously won up to $15,000.

The winning ticket was purchased at Fastop #59, located at 8834 Chesapeake Avenue in North Beach, a regular spot for the player. The store will receive a $783.84 bonus for selling the winning ticket, which is 1% of the prize amount.

The winner, a retired federal employee and father of three, is known for his enthusiasm for Racetrax, although he occasionally plays Pick 3 or Pick 4 games. On the day of his big win in October, he deviated from his usual routine of playing 20 games and chose to play only four races. During the third race, his fortune turned, with his selected horses — numbers 11, 8, 4, and 9 — crossing the finish line in that exact order, securing him the grand prize.

Upon discovering his win later that evening through the Maryland Lottery app, the winner expressed excitement and joy. He recalled running around the house in celebration. The win comes as a delightful surprise and a significant boost, as the player enjoys fishing in his leisure time and has plans to use his winnings to pay bills and take a vacation.

This event highlights the unpredictable nature of lottery games and the excitement they can bring. The Maryland Lottery continues to be a popular form of entertainment and a source of substantial prizes for the residents of Maryland. The lucky winner’s story inspires many, showcasing that a routine game can turn into a life-changing moment.

