The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced the state’s inaugural Youth-Only Trout Fishing Day to foster a love for outdoor activities and natural conservation among younger generations. This special event, set for March 23, is exclusively reserved for children under 16, one week ahead of the general trout fishing season opener.

John Mullican, Maryland DNR’s Director of Freshwater Fisheries and Hatcheries, emphasized the importance of this initiative. “Trout fishing is a great way to introduce young people to the sport and our state’s natural beauty,” he said. The DNR hopes this initiative will encourage children statewide to engage with and appreciate Maryland’s well-stocked waterways, which are usually closed to fishing around this time.

Young angler with a trout Credit: Christopher Wike

On the Youth-Only Trout Fishing Day, the state’s designated put-and-take trout areas still under closure will open early for young anglers from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. These areas will be stocked in advance to ensure a plentiful and enjoyable fishing experience. The Maryland Guide to Fishing and Crabbing and online resources provide detailed information about these specific fishing areas. Participating youth anglers are allowed to catch and keep up to two trout each, except brook trout, which must be released if caught.

However, the DNR advises anglers to verify the operating hours of their chosen fishing locations, as not all areas may be open or accessible during the specified fishing hours.

Following the Youth-Only day, the traditional trout opening day for anglers of all ages is scheduled for March 30, starting at 6:30 a.m. This marks the beginning of the general trout fishing season, where enthusiasts can partake in this popular outdoor activity.

To support the put-and-take stocking program, Maryland’s coldwater hatcheries produce an impressive annual yield of approximately 290,000 adult trout. This includes varieties such as rainbow, golden rainbow, and brown trout. The state’s commitment to this program is evident in its efforts to stock more than 100 water bodies across 19 counties, ensuring a robust and diverse trout population for anglers.

Introducing the Youth-Only Trout Fishing Day by the Maryland DNR is a significant step in promoting outdoor activities among the younger population. It serves as an excellent opportunity for children to learn and enjoy fishing and plays a crucial role in fostering a deeper connection with the state’s natural resources and beauty. This initiative is expected to attract young enthusiasts from across the state, setting the stage for a new generation of responsible and passionate anglers.

