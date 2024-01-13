ANNAPOLIS, MD – Governor Wes Moore of Maryland recently announced allocating $2.8 million in grants to combat the state’s nursing shortage. The funding, sourced from the Maryland Higher Education Commission’s Nurse Support Program II, aims to bolster the number of nurse educators, a key factor in moving students from the classroom into the healthcare system.

The governor emphasized the dual benefits of this investment, stating, “By building out the pipeline to careers in nursing, we aren’t just strengthening public health, we are laying new pathways to prosperity.” He underscored the importance of education in providing Marylanders with greater opportunities.

A significant portion of the grant, amounting to $2,450,000, will be distributed among eighteen institutions across Maryland, including ten universities and eight community colleges. These institutions, ranging from Allegany College of Maryland to Wor-Wic Community College, are set to benefit from the New Nursing Faculty Fellowship program. This initiative will support 49 newly nominated and 147 previously awarded nurse faculty, aiding in recruiting and retaining additional teaching staff.

In addition to the fellowship program, the Nurse Educator Doctoral Grants for Practice and Dissertation Research will provide financial assistance to eight nursing faculty members from five nursing programs. These grants, ranging from $17,000 to $60,000, aim to accelerate the completion of terminal degrees and alleviate student loan burdens. Recipients of these awards come from diverse institutions, including Bowie State University, Harford Community College, and Prince George’s Community College.

Dr. Sanjay Rai, Acting Secretary of the Maryland Higher Education Commission, highlighted the significance of these grants. “These grants are another example of how the Maryland Higher Education Commission is investing in Maryland’s future,” he said. The Commission’s efforts are directed towards meeting the demand for well-trained and highly educated nurses who can eventually serve as faculty.

Since its inception in 2005, the Nurse Support Program II has been instrumental in advancing nursing education in Maryland. The program has funneled over $218 million into the field, resulting in a nearly 7,000-student increase in Registered Nursing enrollment. This recent announcement follows Governor Moore’s prior declaration of $5.8 million in grant awards from the Maryland Higher Education Commission, all aimed at addressing the nursing shortage in the state.

For more information on these initiatives and their projected impact on Maryland’s healthcare and educational systems, interested parties are directed to visit nursesupport.org.

