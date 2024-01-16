January 12, 2024, marked a significant ruling in Calvert County’s battle against animal cruelty. Luis Alberto Hinojosa Morales, a 36-year-old Huntingtown resident, faced conviction on ten felony animal cruelty charges. These charges were directly tied to his involvement in illegal cockfighting activities.

The investigation into Morales’ activities commenced in August 2022 following complaints from neighbors. Concerned citizens reported to Calvert County Animal Control about a disturbingly high number of roosters at Morales’ property. These roosters, they suspected, were not merely being raised for agriculture or as pets.

Upon inspection, Animal Control Officers discovered unsettling evidence. The state of the animals and their environment suggested that they were being groomed for cockfighting, a brutal and illegal sport. Furthermore, officers found tools and implements typically associated with cockfighting operations.

Given the severity of these findings, the court promptly issued a search warrant. This legal action enabled removing the animals from Morales’ property, thereby preventing further cruelty.

The case proceeded to the Calvert County District Court, where Judge Robyn E. Riddle presided over the proceedings. The evidence presented was compelling enough to lead to Morales’ conviction on January 12, 2024.

Morales now faces a significant penalty for his actions. Scheduled for sentencing on February 7, 2024, he could receive up to 30 years of incarceration. This sentencing reflects the gravity of the charges and the court’s commitment to upholding animal welfare laws.

Following the conviction, Judge Riddle immediately revoked Morales’ bond. Recognizing the severity of the crimes, Morales was ordered to be held at the Calvert County Detention Center until sentencing.

As Morales awaits his sentencing, the case continues to resonate within the community, highlighting the ongoing battle against animal cruelty and the need for continued vigilance and legal action to protect the most vulnerable.

