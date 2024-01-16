(Charlotte Hall, Maryland) – A tragic motor vehicle accident occurred on Monday, January 15, 2024, resulting in one fatality and leaving another injured. The incident occurred around 4:30 pm on Maryland Route 6 near Gilbert Run Park.

The Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack was the first to respond to the scene of the accident, and due to the severity of the situation, the Maryland State Police CRASH Team was called in to lead the investigation.

The preliminary findings from the investigation suggest that a Kia Forte, driven by 30-year-old Jennifer Renita Vanmeter of Charlotte Hall, MD, was traveling eastbound on Maryland Route 6. Concurrently, 84-year-old Donna Jean Wheaton from Mechanicsville, MD, was driving a Dodge Dart westbound in the same area. In a critical moment, Vanmeter lost control of her vehicle, veering into the westbound lane and colliding with Wheaton’s vehicle in a “T-bone” style crash.

Both drivers were urgently transported to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Hospital in La Plata, MD. Wheaton sustained non-life-threatening injuries. However, Vanmeter’s injuries were more severe, and she was pronounced deceased at 6:28 pm by the hospital staff.

The initial assessment by the Maryland State Police suggests that weather and road conditions, coupled with driver error, might have been contributing factors in the collision. However, the investigation is ongoing to determine the exact cause.

Authorities are reaching out to the public for assistance. Sergeant J. Zimmerman of the MSP CRASH Team is leading the inquiry and has requested anyone who may have witnessed the accident to come forward. Witnesses can contact Sergeant Zimmerman directly at (301) 392-1231 or provide a statement via email at justin.zimmerman@maryland.gov.

The case, recorded under the number 24-MSP-001701, remains active as investigators continue to piece together the events leading up to this tragic incident. The community mourns the loss of a life and hopes for a swift recovery for the injured. This accident serves as a somber reminder of the unforeseen dangers present on the road and the importance of vigilant driving, especially under challenging weather and road conditions.

