INDIAN HEAD, MD – In the early hours of January 15, 2024, a fire erupted in a 1998 Dodge Dakota truck owned by Jovantae Johnson at 5 Travers Road, Indian Head, Charles County, Maryland. The Indian Head Volunteer Fire Department responded promptly to the incident, reported at 6:32 a.m.

Upon arrival, the firefighters encountered the vehicle fully engulfed in flames. Thanks to the swift action of six firefighters, the fire was controlled within 25 minutes. There were no reported injuries or deaths resulting from the incident.

Credit: Office of the State Fire Marshal

The fire’s origin is traced to the truck’s bed, but the exact cause remains under investigation. Authorities have not reported any arrests in connection with the fire. The damage inflicted by the blaze is estimated at approximately $12,000 for the structure, which is the vehicle itself, and an additional $100 for the contents.

The vehicle’s absence of smoke or fire alarms is noted, which is standard for such a type of property. The incident was first discovered by the owner, Jovantae Johnson.

The Indian Head Volunteer Fire Department’s efficient handling of the situation limited the damage and prevented potential escalation. The incident required just one alarm and was managed by six firefighters. Their quick response and effective firefighting measures were crucial in containing the fire in the vehicle.

As the investigation into the cause of the fire continues, the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, has appealed to the public. They urge anyone with information regarding this incident to come forward and contact them at 443-550-6835. Community involvement could provide valuable insights into the incident and assist in the ongoing investigation.

The investigation is ongoing, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available. The public’s cooperation in this matter is highly appreciated by the authorities, who are committed to determining the cause of the fire and ensuring the community’s safety.

