LEONARDTOWN, MD – A quiet neighborhood in Lexington Park, Maryland, was disrupted on January 13, 2024, when multiple gunshots were fired into an occupied dwelling. The incident, which occurred around 1:53 p.m. in the 46000 block of Columbus Drive, has raised concerns in the community and prompted a swift response from local law enforcement.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) deputies arrived at the scene shortly after receiving reports of the shooting. They confirmed that several rounds had struck the residence. Fortunately, none of the occupants inside the home were injured during the incident.

Witnesses at the scene described the shooter as a black male who fled immediately after the shooting. The SMCSO has not released further details about the suspect or the motive behind the shooting.

The case has been handed over to the SMCSO Criminal Investigations Division to apprehend the perpetrator. Detective Warren Forinash has been assigned as the lead investigator. The Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward and assist in the investigation. Detective Forinash can be contacted directly at 301-475-4200, ext. 8072, or through email at Warren.Forinash@stmaryscountymd.gov.

In addition to direct contact with the Sheriff’s Office, community members can also provide anonymous tips through the Crime Solvers service. Available 24/7, Crime Solvers can be reached at 301-475-3333, or tips can be sent via text to 274637 by typing “Tip239” in the message block, followed by the information. It is important to note that “Tip239” is case-sensitive and must be entered exactly as shown to ensure the message is received correctly.

Crime Solvers offers the advantage of complete anonymity for those who provide tips. Furthermore, individuals whose information leads to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward, incentivizing public involvement in the case.

