WALDORF, MD — The Board of Education of Charles County has announced a Town Hall meeting to discuss school meals, inviting public participation and input. The event is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 6, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the St. Charles High School auditorium. This public event aims to engage community members in a dialogue about education-related topics, particularly focusing on school meal programs.

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) will host the Town Hall, which is also available for live streaming on their website at www.ccboe.com. The meeting format will begin with an overview by CCPS staff, followed by a session for questions, answers, and comments from the attendees.

The event provides a platform for residents to voice their questions, comments, or other ideas, stipulating that they pertain to education-related topics. The Town Hall encourages a collaborative discussion between the Board, CCPS staff, and the community. To facilitate a fair opportunity for all participants, individuals wishing to speak will be given a three-minute time slot. Registration for speaking will be conducted on-site with a sign-up sheet posted outside the auditorium. However, the Board notes that registrations may close after 7:30 p.m., depending on the number of attendees, to allow as many speakers as possible to present their views.

To streamline the discussion and provide informed responses, the Board also encourages submitting questions, comments, and topics in advance. An electronic form is available for this purpose and will remain open until 5 p.m., Jan. 31. This process will enable the staff to research and prepare answers before the event. The form for advance submissions can be found linked here.

The Town Hall will not only focus on the issue of school meals but also cover other education-related topics. Attendees are reminded to adhere to proper language and decorum during the event. Discussions on personnel matters, pending appeals, statements about individual CCPS staff members, or comments about private lives are deemed inappropriate for this platform.

St. Charles High School is located at 5305 Piney Church Road in Waldorf. Parking for attendees is available in the lot next to the school gymnasium entrance. For additional queries regarding the Town Hall, community members can email at boardmail@ccboe.com.

This Town Hall presents an opportunity for Charles County residents to engage directly with education authorities, contributing to shaping policies and practices that impact the school community. The Board’s initiative to involve the public in these discussions highlights their commitment to transparency and community involvement in educational matters.

Like this: Like Loading...