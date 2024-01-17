ANNAPOLIS, MD, January 17, 2024 – A new study commissioned by the Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce and conducted by the Sage Policy Group reveals significant economic risks associated with the potential legalization of iGaming in Maryland. The report, which scrutinizes the impacts on the state’s economy, warns of a potential statewide personal income decline of $65 million, reductions in state and local income taxes, and job losses.

The comprehensive study examines various aspects of the proposed iGaming legislation, contrasting them with findings from The Innovation Group’s (IG) report and adding new dimensions to the debate. The Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce initiated the study as part of its Legislative Watch Program to assess legislation’s impact on Maryland’s businesses and employment landscape.

Key findings of the report highlight the threat of economic leakage and job destruction, particularly in the existing brick-and-mortar (B&M) casino sector. Maryland, home to six B&M casinos, risks revenue losses and a decline in local employment if iGaming platforms, often operated by out-of-state firms, are legalized. The report indicates that B&M casinos support over 27,000 jobs in Maryland, with over 4,000 in Anne Arundel County alone. Legalizing iGaming could result in the loss of approximately 2,700 jobs, with the potential for greater losses considering the reduced spending by out-of-state casino visitors.

The report also highlights the broader impact on the leisure and hospitality industries, which are still recovering from the pandemic. It underscores concerns about reduced employment opportunities for non-college-educated workers, who currently find viable living wages in the casino industry. Additionally, the study points to the negative impact on surrounding entertainment and shopping districts, citing examples like the Warner Street Entertainment District in Baltimore and Arundel Mills in Hanover, which rely on foot traffic generated by the casinos.

Anirban Basu, Chairman and CEO of Sage Policy Group and former chair of the Maryland Economic Development Commission, emphasized the importance of the existing casinos in supporting local employment and contributing to state priorities like public education. He cautioned that iGaming could jeopardize these dynamics, especially when the state is least equipped to handle additional economic risks.

The report also raises concerns about the rise in problem gambling in states with legalized iGaming, posing challenges for addressing addiction issues. Mark Kleinschmidt, CEO of the Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce, lauded the Sage Policy Group for providing valuable insights into the potential impacts of iGaming in Maryland.

In conclusion, the report argues that the risks associated with iGaming, including economic losses and reduced employment, outweigh the potential benefits from direct gaming taxes. It urges a holistic consideration of these factors to accurately assess the potential impact of legalizing iGaming in Maryland.

