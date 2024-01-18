In a collaborative effort to address substance abuse and overdose concerns, Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) joins the Maryland Department of Health, the Charles County Department of Health, and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office for a Community Overdose Action town hall. The event is scheduled for Thursday, January 25, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., and will take place in the Boardroom of the Jesse L. Starkey Administrative Building.

The panelists at the town hall include Dr. Maria V. Navarro, Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Dianna Abney, county health officer, Sheriff Troy Berry, and Emily N. Keller, the state’s special secretary of overdose response. Their collective presence underscores the multidisciplinary approach towards tackling the issue of substance abuse and overdose in the community.

A key town hall segment is a brief presentation, followed by an open forum where community members can voice their concerns and insights on substance use and awareness. Individuals interested in speaking at the event can register in advance to ensure broad participation. The registration link is available at Community Comment Registration Form. Participants are encouraged to limit their comments to two minutes or less, allowing ample opportunity for diverse voices to be heard. The order of speakers will be based on their registration sequence.

For those unable to attend in person, the meeting will be accessible via live stream on the CCPS website and the CCPS YouTube page. However, virtual comments during the meeting will not be facilitated.

An innovative feature of the event is the Heroin Overdose Prevention Education (HOPE) House, which the sheriff’s department manages. This mobile unit, resembling a teenager’s bedroom, is designed to educate parents on potential hidden drug storage areas. The health department will also provide important information and resources, including details about naloxone (NARCAN), an over-the-counter opioid overdose treatment.

The recent data from the Maryland Opioid Operational Command Center highlight the urgency of this town hall. In 2020, Maryland reported significant numbers of drug-related deaths: 548 from heroin, 453 from prescription opioids, 566 from alcohol, 114 from benzodiazepines, 921 from cocaine, and a staggering 2,342 from fentanyl overdoses.

For additional assistance and information on substance use treatment, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services (SAMHSA) can be contacted at 800-662-4357. CCPS also maintains a substance abuse awareness and prevention website at CCPS Substance Abuse Awareness and Prevention, offering valuable resources for parents and caregivers.

The town hall is a critical step in fostering community engagement and awareness regarding substance abuse and overdose prevention. The Starkey Administrative Building is located at 5980 Radio Station Road in La Plata and serves as a central venue for this vital community discussion.

