LEONARDTOWN, MD – A juvenile suspect was arrested on Saturday, January 20, 2024, by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) following a coordinated search operation at a residence in Lexington Park, Maryland. The arrest, involving units from the SMCSO’s Criminal Intelligence and Vice Narcotics and the Criminal Investigations Division and Patrol Division, culminated in an investigation into a recent incident at Great Mills High School (GMHS).

The operation commenced in early January 20, with law enforcement executing a search and seizure warrant at a home in the 46000 block of Radford Lane. The juvenile in connection with a trespassing event at GMHS, was apprehended, and a handgun was seized during the operation.

Credit: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

The investigation leading to the arrest began on January 17, 2024, when staff members at St. Mary’s County Public Schools noticed four unauthorized individuals roaming the hallways of GMHS. The school personnel confronted the individuals, who then fled the premises. Subsequently, school administrators and safety staff reported the incident to the School Resource Officer.

Further inquiries, including interviews and examination of video surveillance footage, enabled SMCSO Detectives to identify the suspects. The investigation took a serious turn when photographs surfaced on a social media platform, showing the juvenile and the other individuals in various locations inside the school. In one of the photos, the suspect appeared to be holding a handgun.

In response to the incident and the subsequent arrest, Sheriff Steve Hall commended the swift action of the school’s safety and security staff and the members of the Sheriff’s Office. He remarked, “I applaud the professional response by school safety and security staff and the Sheriff’s Office members who collaborated on this case. This incident is a stark reminder of the challenges we are facing with our youth. The ease with which children, barely old enough to obtain a driver’s license, can get and use weapons is simply unacceptable.”

The juvenile, now facing weapons-related charges, was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center. In light of the severity of the offenses, the suspect is to be charged as an adult.

This incident underscores the ongoing concerns regarding youth and access to firearms. The collaboration between school staff, security personnel, and law enforcement agencies played a critical role in swiftly addressing the potential threat and ensuring the safety of students and staff. The arrest also highlights the importance of community vigilance and the role of social media in modern law enforcement investigations.

The case remains under investigation, and authorities are continuing to examine the full extent of the incident and the involvement of the other individuals identified in the school trespassing event. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has reiterated its commitment to school safety and maintaining a secure environment for its students and educators.

