The Charles County Treasurer’s Office has launched a new initiative to support volunteer emergency responders in the area. In recognition of their critical role in the community, the Office is now offering property tax credits to eligible individuals. This program, enacted by the Board of County Commissioners in September 2023, aims to acknowledge the invaluable contributions made by these volunteers.

To be eligible for this tax credit, applicants must be active or retired volunteer members of a fire, rescue, or emergency medical services company in Charles County. Additionally, surviving spouses of emergency responders, who have not remarried, are also eligible for this benefit. A key eligibility criterion is the federal adjusted gross income, which should not exceed $150,000. Other criteria include the volunteer status and length of service of the applicant.

The tax credit, set to commence with the 2024-25 full-year tax assessment, offers up to $500 annually. It applies to the principal county residence of the volunteer emergency responder. This financial support underscores the county’s recognition of the sacrifices and efforts made by these volunteers in ensuring the safety and well-being of the community.

Prospective applicants must submit their applications by May 1, 2024. The Charles County Treasurer’s Office has streamlined the application process by making the necessary forms available online. Those interested in applying or seeking further information can visit the Charles County government website at https://www.charlescountymd.gov/government/fiscal-and-administrative-services/treasury-taxes/your-taxes.

In an effort to ensure accessibility, Charles County has also provided options for citizens with special needs. Individuals requiring assistance can contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or the Relay Service TDD at 800-735-2258. This move is a part of the county’s commitment to inclusivity and support for all residents, ensuring that the information and application process is accessible to everyone.

The initiative by the Charles County Treasurer’s Office reflects a growing trend of local governments recognizing and supporting the contributions of volunteer emergency personnel. These individuals play a pivotal role in maintaining public safety, often without financial compensation. Through programs like this property tax credit, counties can show appreciation for their volunteers and potentially encourage more citizens to engage in volunteer emergency services.

As the application deadline approaches, the Charles County Treasurer’s Office is likely to engage in further outreach efforts to ensure that all eligible individuals are aware of this opportunity. The tax credit not only provides financial relief to these volunteers but also serves as a token of gratitude for their dedication and service to the community.

Like this: Like Loading...