In a significant move towards educational improvement, the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) has initiated an extensive review process for its public school systems, including Charles County Public Schools (CCPS), for the 2023-2024 school year. This initiative is part of the state’s broader efforts under the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future program.

The review process features school visits by MSDE’s “Expert Review Teams,” composed of seasoned teachers, leaders, and professionals well-versed in effective school enhancement strategies. These teams are set to conduct evaluations across various schools, focusing on classroom instruction, focus groups, and instructional strategies.

MSDE has selected four schools from CCPS for this review: Gale-Bailey Elementary, Matthew Henson Middle, Henry E. Lackey, and Maurice J. McDonough High School. The review for McDonough High School is scheduled to begin on January 24-25, followed by Gale-Bailey and Henson on February 21-22 and Lackey on March 20-21. During these visits, the Expert Review Team will observe classroom instruction, engage with administrators, teachers, parents, and students in focus groups, and review the schools’ instructional strategies and interventions to foster student academic growth.

MSDE selects participating schools based on specific criteria. These criteria range from performance-based measures, such as the lowest and highest percent proficient in English/Language Arts (ELA) or math, to more targeted aspects like learning loss and gaps. The four CCPS schools were chosen at random.

The criteria are detailed as follows:

Lowest Performing: Schools with the lowest percent proficient in ELA or math in 2022. Lower Performing: Schools not identified in the first criterion but have the lowest percent proficient in ELA or math, or the lowest growth from 2021 to 2022. Highest Performing: Schools with the highest weighted average percent proficient in ELA and math, or highest growth from 2021 to 2022. Learning Loss: Schools with the largest decreases in percent proficient in ELA or math from 2019 to 2022. Learning Gaps: Schools showing a significant difference in percent proficient in 2022 ELA or math for individual student groups compared to their peers. Random Selection: Schools selected randomly from the remaining pool not identified by the previous five criteria.

At the end of each school visit, the Expert Review Team will summarize its findings, including recommendations for improvement. Both the school and the school system will subsequently receive a comprehensive report detailing the findings, recommendations, and resources.

This initiative reflects Maryland’s commitment to educational excellence and continuous improvement. The MSDE’s approach, involving direct observation and feedback, aims to identify strengths and areas for development across the state’s public school system.

For more detailed information about the MSDE Expert Review Teams and the review process, visit the MSDE website at https://blueprint.marylandpublicschools.org/expert-review-team/.

