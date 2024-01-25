PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – In a significant update for voters in Dunkirk, St. Leonard, and Lusby, the Calvert County Election Board has announced changes to polling places ahead of the 2024 elections. The board is taking proactive steps to inform the community about these adjustments to ensure a smooth electoral process.

Residents in the affected areas will soon receive mail notifications detailing the new polling locations. These mailers, distinctive with a fluorescent sticker stating, “Open immediately, your polling place has changed,” are part of the board’s efforts to keep voters updated. Additionally, a follow-up postcard listing the new polling locations and early voting centers will be sent in early March.

To further assist voters, sample ballots are scheduled to be mailed on April 12, 2024. Voters can also verify their polling places online at the county’s official website www.calvertcountymd.gov/PollingPlaces or through Maryland Voter Services at voterservices.elections.maryland.gov/PollingPlaceSearch.

The changes include shifts in precinct boundaries and relocation of several polling stations:

Precinct 1-3 and Precinct 1-4 boundaries between St. Leonard Elementary School and Mutual Elementary School have been adjusted.

The polling place for Precinct 1-5 has moved from Patuxent Appeal Elementary Campus to Southern Community Center in Lusby.

Precinct 1-7’s location is now at Patuxent High School, moving from Mill Creek Middle School.

Voters in Precinct 3-6 will now cast their ballots at Northern High School instead of Northern Middle School.

Finally, Precinct 3-7’s polling station has shifted from Fairview Vote Center to Northern High School.

These alterations aim to provide a more accessible and efficient voting experience. The new venues offer better accessibility, more space, and increased parking. Specifically, changes in St. Leonard are intended to balance voter numbers across locations to reduce wait times. Despite these changes, precinct boundaries and polling places remain within the same electoral districts, meaning no alteration in the choice of representatives.

The Maryland Primary Election is scheduled for Tuesday, May 14, 2024. Early voting will be available from Thursday, May 2, through Thursday, May 9. In addition, the State Board of Elections has approved relocating one early voting center from Fairview Library to Ward Farm Park. Calvert County offers three early voting sites, details of which can be found at www.calvertcountymd.gov/EarlyVoting.

The county also provides transportation services during the early voting period and on the primary election day. Information on schedules and fares is available at www.calvertcountymd.gov/Transportation.

For continuous updates and local voting information, voters are encouraged to bookmark www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Vote and follow the Calvert County Election Board on Facebook at www.facebook.com/calvertelectionboard.

