LEONARDTOWN, MD – To shape the future of its parks and recreational services, St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Recreation and Parks is updating its five-year strategic plan. Central to this effort is a comprehensive analysis identifying the department’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats (SWOT).

The department is actively seeking public input to guide this process. Residents can share their views and suggestions through a brief online survey. The survey window is open until Thursday, February 15, 2024, offering a valuable opportunity for citizens to influence the future direction of their community’s parks and recreational facilities.

Feedback collected from this survey will be instrumental in shaping the department’s strategic planning. This includes developing specific goals, recommendations, and actionable steps to enhance the quality and scope of services provided. The input gathered will influence program and activity offerings, customer service improvements, and potential funding allocations for parks and facilities.

The Department of Recreation and Parks is pivotal in enriching community life in St. Mary’s County. Its responsibilities encompass various services, from managing parks and recreational facilities to organizing various community events and activities. These services significantly contribute to the quality of life for county residents, offering spaces for leisure, exercise, and community engagement.

In recent years, the department has demonstrated a commitment to responding to the evolving needs and interests of the community. This latest effort to engage with residents underscores the department’s dedication to inclusivity and responsiveness in its planning and service delivery.

Residents looking for more information about the Department of Recreation and Parks, including current programs and upcoming events, can visit their official website at www.stmarycountymd.gov/recreate. Additionally, the department maintains an active presence on social media, providing updates and engaging with the community through platforms like Facebook.

This initiative represents a significant step towards ensuring that the recreational needs and preferences of St. Mary’s County residents are directly reflected in the planning and development of parks and recreation services. By participating in the survey, citizens have a unique opportunity to shape the future of their community’s recreational landscape, ensuring that it continues to meet the diverse needs of its residents.

