SEATTLE — In a vibrant celebration of diversity and culture, the U.S. Postal Service has introduced a new Forever stamp commemorating the Lunar New Year: Year of the Dragon. This significant event occurred in Seattle’s historic Chinatown – International District, underlining the Postal Service’s commitment to honoring the nation’s rich multicultural heritage.

The newly unveiled stamp is part of an ongoing series celebrated by the Postal Service for over thirty years. “The Postal Service has one of the most diverse workplaces in the United States, and its customer base is as diverse as the country itself,” stated Eduardo H. Ruiz, Jr., USPS Vice President of Retail and Delivery Operations for the WESTPAC Area. Ruiz emphasized that the Year of the Dragon stamp is a testament to the United States’ multicultural traditions.

The ceremony was graced by notable figures including Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, University of Washington Professor Connie So, Wing Luke Museum Director Joël Barraquiel Tan, APA Heritage Foundation President Claudine Cheng, community activist Tanya Woo, singer Cecilia Xu, and performances by the Seattle Chinese Folk Dance Group and the Mak Fai Dragon and Lion Dance Team.

Connie So highlighted the cultural significance of the Lunar New Year for Asian Americans, remarking on its symbolism of leaving past troubles behind and inviting future prosperity and good luck. The stamp’s release aligns with these sentiments, offering Seattle an opportunity to showcase the importance of Lunar New Year celebrations.

The Lunar New Year, celebrated by millions globally, is a festival marking the advent of spring and a time of renewal. The Year of the Dragon, which begins on February 10, 2024, and concludes on January 28, 2025, is part of the Chinese zodiac and is associated with success, wisdom, and power. The Dragon, being the only mythical creature in the zodiac, holds a special place in many Asian cultures.

The Year of the Wood Dragon, the specific cycle for 2024, is associated with characteristics like introspection and strong leadership. This year’s celebrations include traditional activities like parades, fireworks, cleaning of homes, hanging of red and gold lanterns, and preparation of customary foods.

The Year of the Dragon stamp is the fifth in the third Lunar New Year series initiated by the Postal Service in 2020. This series, continuing through 2031, celebrates each zodiac animal with a unique stamp.

Artist Camille Chew created the stamp’s dragon mask using hand-printed paper, acrylic paint, and papier-mâché. The design, predominantly in gold and red to symbolize prosperity and luck, captures the essence of Lunar New Year festivities. Art director Antonio Alcalá guided Chew in creating contemporary imagery that reflects the Lunar New Year’s spirit.

The pane of 20 Forever stamps, showcasing the Year of the Dragon, is now available for purchase. Forever stamps hold a lasting value equivalent to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price, ensuring their utility for years to come.

With this stamp release, the U.S. Postal Service not only commemorates an important cultural event but also furthers its mission of reflecting and celebrating America’s diverse cultural landscape. The stamp stands as a symbol of inclusion and a nod to the rich Asian heritage that forms an integral part of the American tapestry.

Like this: Like Loading...