In a concerning incident of violence, a woman suffered a gunshot wound to her arm during a robbery attempt at a local mall. The shooting occurred on January 25 at around 8 p.m. near the mall’s food court.

The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was reportedly getting into her vehicle when two male assailants accosted her. According to law enforcement officials, the perpetrators demanded the woman exit her vehicle and subsequently shot her in the arm. The suspects then fled the scene in an unidentified vehicle.

Officers responded promptly to the scene at Mall Circle upon receiving reports of the shooting. The injured woman was quickly transported to a hospital. Fortunately, her injuries were not life-threatening, offering some relief amidst the alarming circumstances.

The Charles County Police Department has launched a thorough investigation into the incident. Detectives are actively following leads to apprehend the individuals responsible for this brazen act of violence. Authorities have not yet released detailed descriptions of the suspects or the vehicle used in their escape.

Detective Johnson is leading the investigation and has urged the public to come forward with any relevant information in an effort to gather more information and bring the culprits to justice. Detective Johnson can be contacted directly at 301-609-6453.

Recognizing the crucial role of community assistance in solving such cases, Charles County Crime Solvers offers a cash reward of up to $1,000. This reward is for tips that significantly aid in the arrest and conviction of the suspects involved in this incident. Individuals with information can contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can be submitted online through the organization’s website at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or via the P3Intel mobile app. Importantly, tipsters can remain anonymous, ensuring their privacy and security while contributing to the investigation.

The police department has emphasized the seriousness of the situation and is committed to ensuring the community’s safety. This incident has raised concerns among residents, as it disrupts the sense of security typically associated with the mall area, especially near the frequently visited food court.

As the investigation continues, authorities are piecing together the events of that evening, hoping to make a breakthrough with the help of community members. The department reiterates the importance of public cooperation in solving such cases and bringing perpetrators to justice.

