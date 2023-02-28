The Southern Maryland Chronicle is an online news publication that covers the Southern Maryland region of the United States. The publication provides coverage of local news, events, politics, business, and community happenings in the three counties that make up Southern Maryland: Charles County, St. Mary’s County, and Calvert County.

Founded in 2017, The Southern Maryland Chronicle has quickly become a trusted source of information for region residents. The publication’s team of experienced journalists and contributors is dedicated to providing accurate and up-to-date coverage of the issues that matter most to Southern Marylanders.

In addition to its news coverage, The Southern Maryland Chronicle also provides a platform for community members to share their own news, events, and opinions through its “Letters to the Editor” and “Community News” sections. The publication also maintains an active social media presence, engaging readers and providing additional updates and information.

Overall, The Southern Maryland Chronicle is committed to serving as a valuable resource for Southern Maryland residents, providing them with the news and information they need to stay informed and engaged in their communities.