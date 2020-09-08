Meet Tiawho’s currently at Tri County Animal Shelter

Tia is a brown and white female Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. She is approximately 6 years, 1 month old. She weighs about 46.5 lbs.. She has not been spayed but will be fully vetted and microchipped upon adoption.

Tia is a happy and sweet dog. She is a fast learner and knows some commands. She may be a dominant dog so we suggest going slow with other dogs. She loves peanut butter in her treats!

NOTE: If you’re interested in meeting a dog or cat, please call the shelter at the number below to make an appointment.

Tri County Animal Shelter

6707 Animal Shelter Road

Hughesville, Md 20637

301-932-1713

