The Southern Maryland Chronicle(DBA) was incorporated as an LLC in the State of Maryland on April 28, 2020, under the business name Higgins Marketing and Media Productions, LLC.

Higgins Marketing and Media Productions, LLC was registered and Articles of Incorporation were filed with the State of Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation on April 24, 2020.

HIggins Media and Marketing Productions, LLC are a Single-Member, Member Managed Limited Liability Company owned wholly by David Michael Higgins II.

Higgins Media and Marketing Productions filed with the Department of Treasury, Internal Revenue Service on April 29, 2020.

The trade name or Doing Business as(DBA), “The Southern Maryland Chronicle” was registered with the State of Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation and accepted on May 1, 2021.

The registered agent for Higgins Media and Marketing Productions is

Registered Agents, INC

5000 Thayer Center

STE C

Oakland, MD 21550