Alert: …FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT THURSDAY THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON…
The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a

  • Flash Flood Watch for portions of Maryland and Virginia, including
    the following areas: in Maryland, Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles,
    Prince Georges and St. Marys. In Virginia, King George,
    Spotsylvania and Stafford.
  • From 2 AM EDT Thursday through Thursday afternoon
  • Increasing humidity is expected to result in numerous showers and
    a few thunderstorms after midnight tonight through Thursday
    morning. Average rainfall amounts of one to two inches are
    expected, with isolated higher amounts possible.
  • Heavy rainfall may result in rapid rises of water in small creeks
    and streams, as well as in urban and poor drainage areas.
    Instructions: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply