Alert: …FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT THURSDAY THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON…
The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a
- Flash Flood Watch for portions of Maryland and Virginia, including
the following areas: in Maryland, Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles,
Prince Georges and St. Marys. In Virginia, King George,
Spotsylvania and Stafford.
- From 2 AM EDT Thursday through Thursday afternoon
- Increasing humidity is expected to result in numerous showers and
a few thunderstorms after midnight tonight through Thursday
morning. Average rainfall amounts of one to two inches are
expected, with isolated higher amounts possible.
- Heavy rainfall may result in rapid rises of water in small creeks
and streams, as well as in urban and poor drainage areas.
Instructions: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.