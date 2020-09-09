St. Mary’s County Lions Clubs, with our community partners St.Mary’s County Arts Counciland Red Chalk Studios, announce the annual Lions International Peace Poster Contest for 2020!

The local portion of this contest is open to all St. Mary’s County students, including those homeschooled, who will be age 11, 12, or 13 by November 15, 2020. Artists are asked to create a poster that visually communicates the contest theme, “Peace through Service.”

Local winners will be awarded a $50 cash prize and their posters will be forwarded to the next level of competition with a chance to win $5,000 and a trip to the international awards presentation ceremony.

The contest this year is virtual at the local level with all entries to be submitted online. Contest rules and registration information are available on the Lexington Park Lions Club website; be sure to review the guidelines which have been established by the International Lions Club. Full details are available on the Lexington Park Lions Club Website.

The contest deadline is noon on October 30th, 2020. We look forward to seeing the amazing entries, please contact us if you have any questions.

