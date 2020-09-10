Credit: Executive Office of the Governor of Maryland

BALTIMORE, MD –Governor Larry Hogan got his seasonal influenza vaccination today and urged all Marylanders to do the same to help them stay healthy this fall and winter, especially while COVID-19 is still a threat.

“There has never been a more important time to keep you and your family protected against preventable disease,” said Governor Hogan. “Please get your flu shot early this year, especially if you have underlying health conditions, which make you more vulnerable to serious illness.”

Influenza is a contagious respiratory disease that may lead to serious complications, hospitalization, and even death. Although most influenza cases are mild and people recover with little to no complications, influenza can pose a serious risk for children younger than 5 years, adults older than 65 years, pregnant women, and individuals with compromised immune systems – many of whom are also at greater risk from a serious illness from COVID-19.

“This year the vaccine is readily available, so September would be the ideal time to get vaccinated,” said Secretary of Health Robert R. Neall. “Protection from flu not only keeps your immune system strong, but it also assists our hospitals and emergency workers so they can focus on fighting COVID-19 and other health emergencies.”

During last year’s influenza season, nearly 4,000 influenza-associated hospitalizations and 82 influenza-associated deaths were reported to MDH, including six deaths of individuals under the age of 18.

For information on the closest location to get an influenza vaccination in your area, check Vaccinefinder.org.

Stay up-to-date on influenza activity in Maryland by visiting https://phpa.health.maryland.gov/influenza/fluwatch/.

For more information about the seriousness of influenza and benefits of vaccination, visit https://phpa.health.maryland.gov/influenza/ or http://www.cdc.gov/flu/ or call the CDC at 1-800-CDC-INFO.

Like this: Like Loading...