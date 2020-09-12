Prince Frederick, MD – Gone Without Me is a grief support program for spousal loss, a 6-week program that will focus on learning to live again after the loss of a spouse. Sessions will be held virtually via Zoom on Thursdays starting October 8 from 4:30 – 6:00 pm. There is a $50 supply fee for this program, but scholarships are available. The program will help participants learn coping skills to deal with grief after the loss of a spouse, develop a support system with others who share similar experiences, and learn about healthy grieving. Participants will also learn some of the factors that make spousal loss unique.

Grieving Through the Holidays is a 4-week program for anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one and would like some additional support through the upcoming holiday season. Sessions will be held virtually via Zoom on Wednesdays starting November 11 from 4:30 to – 6:00 pm. The group will meet on November 11 and 18 and December 2 and 9 due to the Thanksgiving holiday. There is a $40 supply fee for this program, but scholarships are available. The program will help participants get through the holidays while grieving, learn coping skills, learn to understand their limitations and manage expectations and learn to set boundaries with friends and family.

To learn more about these programs or to register, contact Trina Goffe at (410) 535-0892, ext. 2204 or tgoffe@calverthospice.org. Visit our website to download the registration form or register and pay online: https://calverthospice.org/grief-support-programs.

