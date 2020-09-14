California, MD- Southern Maryland residents supporting the reelection of President Donald Trump gathered on Saturday, September 12, 2020, near the intersection of Three Notch Road(Route 235) and St. Andrews Church Road/Patuxent Beach Road(Route 4). The rally started at 12:00 p.m. and according to people, The Southern Maryland Chronicle spoke with the number were in the range of 250-300 people.

Southern Maryland is a diverse location with over 300,000 residents. And you would think based on different groups on Facebook that these counties are extremely disproportionate when it comes to registered Democrats vs. Republicans. In fact, it is the opposite. Calvert and St. Mary’s, considered by many to be majority Republican/Conservative are almost equal in registered voters. St. Mary’s has 29,000 registered Republican to 25,000 registered Democrats. Calvert has 27,000 to 23,000 split. Charles however, is more spread with Democrats being in the majority with 67,000 to 25,000.

The St. Mary’s rally was planned several weeks ago and we did look for Biden-Harris Rallies. While there are none planned that we know of, there was a group of about a dozen supporters near the College of Southern Maryland Leonardtown Campus.

We asked a few of the Trump Rally-goers why they were there:

“Trump… Because he is the silent majority’s last line of defense from complete Socialism. The radical left is out of control,” said St. Mary’s resident Greg Reynolds.

Charles resident Bill Dotson said, To support the President.”

Russell Sauer stated,” I have supported President Donald Trump since 2016 and I still support him now. I am a Republican.”

We spoke with several others via Facebook and the majority echoed the same sentiment of supporting the President and their belief that a Democrat victory would move the country further from a Democracy.

The images and videos gathered are via Facebook from various participants.

“We do not have government by the majority. We have government by the majority who participate.” Thomas Jefferson

