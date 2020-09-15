UPDATE 5:25 p.m.: Charles County Emergency Services were able to make entry into the hotel room and take the individual into custody. He has been transported to an area hospital for evaluation. Any updates going forward will come from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office

La Plata, MD(4:00 p.m.)- La Plata Police and members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene at the Patuxent Inn in La Plata, MD negotiating with a man threatening to harm himself. The police and sheriff’s office, along with negotiators have been working to contact the man and resolve the situation since approximately 7 a.m. this morning.

Screen shot form Google Maps, not a real-time photo

Charles County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Diane Richardson said in an email response to The Chronicle,” There is a man inside one of the room who threatened to harm himself and others and he is alleged to be armed. Everyone is out of the hotel. We are continuing to talk with him.”

