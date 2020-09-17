ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today issued a proclamation recognizing September 15 through October 15 as Hispanic Heritage Month in Maryland.

“One of Maryland’s greatest strengths is the diversity of our people,” said Governor Hogan. “During Hispanic Heritage Month, we celebrate Maryland’s Hispanic community and its many contributions to our state’s rich identity.”

During Hispanic Heritage Month, the Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives (GOCI), the Governor’s Commission on Hispanic Affairs, the Governor’s Office Office of Small, Minority & Women Business Affairs, the Greater Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and the Prince George’s County Economic Development Corporation will partner to host a virtual procurement workshop in Spanish to support Maryland’s growing community of Spanish-speaking business owners. GOCI and the Commission on Hispanic Affairs’ ongoing advocacy efforts also include distributing masks and other personal protective equipment to Latino community organizations and supporting Census outreach efforts among hard-to-count communities.

View the proclamation here.

HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH

SEPTEMBER 15-OCTOBER 15, 2020

WHEREAS, Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to honor and celebrate the many ways Hispanic Americans contribute to the success of our country; and

WHEREAS, Maryland’s growing Hispanic population is strong and vibrant and a key part of the fabric of our State. They have had a profound and positive influence on our communities through their strong commitment to family, faith, hard work and service; and

WHEREAS, Hispanic Heritage Month was created to showcase and highlight Hispanic contributions throughout our nation and as a reminder that Hispanics have been part of the history of this nation since the beginning; and

WHEREAS, Hispanics of all generations and recent immigrants continue to make great contributions to this nation and to the great State of Maryland.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, LARRY J. HOGAN, GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF MARYLAND, do hereby proclaim SEPTEMBER 15-OCTOBER 15, 2020 as HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH in Maryland and call upon the people of our state to join in supporting this observance.

