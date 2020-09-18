Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is offering on-site virtual learning and device support help to families Sept. 21-22 at John Hanson Middle and J.C. Parks Elementary schools. Appointments are required. Help is open to any Charles County family with a child enrolled in CCPS.

Starting tomorrow, families can call 301-934-7213 to make an appointment. Families who speak Spanish can call 301-934-7404 to make an appointment. The deadline to make appointments is Monday, Sept. 21 at 4 p.m. Each appointment will last approximately 15 minutes.

The schedule is below. Anyone without an appointment will not be allowed to enter the school.

· 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 21 and 22, John Hanson Middle School, 3165 John Hanson Drive, Waldorf, MD 20601

· 5 to 7 p.m., Sept. 22 only, J.C. Parks Elementary School, 3505 Livingston Road, Indian Head, MD 20640

CCPS staff will be on site to help families with device and connectivity issues, navigating StudentVue and Zoom accounts, and other issues related to virtual learning. Staff who speak Spanish also will be on site.

Families should bring the device used for online learning with them to their appointment. Parents who make appointments for assistance in helping their child log on to virtual learning should bring both their child and device to the appointment.

Masks are required for those attending appointments and parents/families should not bring siblings who are not enrolled in a Charles County public school.

Like this: Like Loading...