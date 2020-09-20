La Plata, MD- Former Charles County Volunteer EMS Chief, Senior Master Sergeant(SMSgt) Guy Yesse retired from active military duty. SMSgt Yesse enlisted in the Air Force on April 4,1987 and served for thirty-three years(July 1, 2020).

“Due to COVID, it took some time and great support from the NYS HQ and my family but we were able to have the retirement ceremony on 13 Sept 2020. I am very proud to have served 33 years, but its the love of my family and friends that made every day and every deployment worth it in my heart and mind. I was also very honored to have friends from my military past in attendance. #Blessed, #Retired, #USAFVeteran, #ProudToServe Thank you to my much better half Joanna Pritchard Yesse'< Yesse said in a written statement.

Charles County Volunteer Fire & EMS Public Information Officer William Smith offered praise and a salute to SMSgt. Yesse for his service to the country, and hope to see him soon back in Charles County.

