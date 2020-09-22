

A new Forever stamp, Holiday Delights, will be issued by the U.S. Postal Service. This stamp draws on vintage ornaments and Scandinavian folk art to create unique digital illustrations of four holiday icons.

News of the stamp is being shared with hashtags #HolidayDelightsStamp and #HolidayStamps.

A virtual dedication ceremony will be posted on the Postal Service’s Facebook and Twitter pages. The dedication location is connected with Christmas: Frankenmuth. It is the home of Bronner’s, the largest Christmas store in the world, and is a Bavarian-rooted town with lots of holiday-related activities.

Please visit usps.com/Holidays for details of the virtual stamp dedication ceremony.

Background:

Illustrator Kirsten Ulve used a traditional palette of red, green and white, and channeled her love of Christmas, vintage ornaments, and Scandinavian folk art to create unique digital illustrations of four-holiday icons: a prancing reindeer with antlers; an ornament tied with a bow, and ready to hang; a tree topped with a star; and a stocking holding a teddy bear and a sprig of holly. “Forever” and “USA” appear along the stamp’s edge. Art director Antonio Alcalá was the stamp designer.

