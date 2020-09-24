The U.S. Postal Service joins the effort to raise awareness about the dangers of drug abuse with the release of the Drug Free USA Forever stamp, coinciding with Red Ribbon Week, Oct. 23-31, promoting drug abuse prevention.

News of the stamp is being shared with the hashtag #DrugFreeStamp.

Red Ribbon Week, which takes place in schools and communities nationwide every year from Oct. 23-31, helps parents as well as teachers, business owners and neighborhood organizations promote drug abuse awareness and prevention.

Participants wear a red ribbon or red to symbolize their dedication to preventing drug abuse. The annual campaign is sponsored by the National Family Partnership.

The Drug Free USA Forever stamp features original artwork by Aaron Draplin. The image of a white star with lines of red, light blue and blue radiating from one side of each of the star’s five points suggests the unity that is necessary at all levels to effectively address drug abuse. The stamp’s background is dark blue. “Drug Free USA” appears above the stamp art, while the stamp’s denomination, “Forever,” appears below it. The year 2020 runs vertically along the bottom right corner of the image.

Greg Breeding designed the stamp and was also the typographer. William J. Gicker was the art director.

The Drug Free USA stamp is being issued as a Forever stamp, which will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.

