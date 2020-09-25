Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is making a game plan for the return of athletics and extracurricular activities.

Students can engage in virtual athletics and extracurricular activities during the first semester to practice and build skills. In-person activities and sports conditioning will begin Oct. 5 with strict health and safety protocols in place. Participation in first-semester extracurricular programs is voluntary and does not guarantee team membership for the competition season that is set to begin in the second semester.

While this schedule includes dates, those are subject to change based on state and local decisions.

Athletics

The guidelines are developed by the CCPS Return to Play Committee, a group tasked with creating procedures that will allow a return to first-semester interscholastic and extracurricular activities. The committee took guidance from the National Federation of State High School Association (NFHS), the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA), the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) and the Charles County and Maryland State departments of health.

Since March, when Maryland schools closed in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, students have had limited or no opportunities to participate in school-based athletics and extracurricular activities. With conditioning slated to begin in early October, the health and safety of CCPS students, staff, coaches, families and community members remain in the forefront and drives decision making among CCPS staff.

The following chart outlines the conditioning timelines for student-athletes:

Guidelines have been established for the health and safety of students, coaches and sponsors that will carry through all phases. Those guidelines include daily contract tracing, social distancing, hand washing and general health practices. Unless involved in strenuous activity, face coverings must be worn (including on the sidelines and on the bench). Additionally, all activities will be held after 4 p.m. and are limited to three times a week, Monday through Friday, for no more than 90 minutes per session. No activities are held when schools are closed.

From Oct. 5 to 30, all activities will be held outside. Spring sports conditioning was selected for the first phase because all spring sports are held outdoors.

Looking ahead, indoor activities will be permitted when buildings reopen for in-person instruction (including hybrid instruction.) The plan outlines fall sports conditioning from Nov. 2 to Dec. 4.

Weight rooms will be open for student-athletes Dec. 7 through 18 if in-person instruction — including hybrid — returns. Activities will be permitted to take place inside buildings if they are open for in-person instruction (including hybrid).

Winter sports conditioning will take place Jan. 4 to 29 with weight rooms open. Indoor activities will be allowed if instruction is in person, including hybrid.

Registration for athletics

Students participating in workouts for CCPS fall, winter and spring sports must complete the online registration process.

Students must have a valid physical on file with the school. Each student is encouraged to consult their doctor to determine if the student can and should participate in athletics.

Online registration must be completed submitted electronically through the school specific athletics registration link posted on the school’s website:

La Plata High School — https://laplata-ar.rschooltoday.com/

Henry E. Lackey High School — https://henrylackeyhs-ar.rschooltoday.com/

Maurice J. McDonough High School — https://mcdonoughhs-ar.rschooltoday.com/

North Point High School — https://northpoint-ar.rschooltoday.com/

St Charles High School — https://stcharleshs-ar.rschooltoday.com/

Thomas Stone High School — https://thomasstonehs-ar.rschooltoday.com/

Westlake High School —https://westlakehs-ar.rschooltoday.com/

Athletic competition seasons

Winter sport rosters are set with pre-season practices scheduled for Feb. 1 to 21. The timeframe for competitions is Feb. 22 to March 27. Fall sport rosters will be set and pre-season practices are March 15 to April 4 with competitions April 5 to May 8 (the first week of fall competitions take place during Spring Break.) Rosters for spring sports and pre-season practices are April 26 to May 16. The spring competition timeframe is May 17 to June 19.

Fine arts, extracurricular activities

CCPS will reintroduce other activities, such as fine arts programs, during the first semester. More information about clubs and programs will be shared soon as staff finalizes plans, however, participation in fine arts and clubs will follow the same protocols as athletic programs. During the first semester, all meetings will be held outside and will be no more than three times a week for no longer than 90 minutes. There will be daily contact tracing, social distancing, hand washing and general health practices will be observed including the wearing of facemasks unless involved in strenuous activity. As the school year progresses, activities may move indoors if in-person instruction is implemented, including hybrid instruction.

Studenteligibility

Students have to be eligible to participate in competition seasons. Eligibility for fall and winter sports is based on the second-quarter report card and spring sports eligibility depends on the third-quarter report card.

To learn more, visit the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) plan.

Like this: Like Loading...