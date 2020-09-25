The Leonardtown Business Association and the Commissioners of Leonardtown welcome you to join us from 5-8 PM for shopping, dinner, drinks and dessert on October 2nd! A few of many highlights will be live music featuring Joe Parsons at the Port of Leonardtown Winery, the Old Jail Museum will be open for tours from 5-7 PM, and meet local artists Toni Wolf and Bea Poulin at the North End Gallery among other happenings.

Restaurants will be open for dining both inside and outside and also for convenient order pick-ups/ take-out. Many shops, stores, and galleries will also be open late, social distancing and mask wearing guidelines will be in effect as indicated by current regulations.

The 2ndAnnual Scarecrow Stroll will be returning, pick up a ballot at any participating local business and vote for your favorite scarecrows displayed outside of the stores, you may win a prize just for voting!

The audience participation Drum Circle w/ the SoMar Drummers will be back at a special time from 6 to 7 PM. A few changes will be in place: bring your own drum as we will not have instruments to share and bring a chair. We will have free egg shakers to give away for those without instruments. Spectacular performances by aerial artists from the Vertical Dance Co. are also scheduled from 6 to 7 PM and guaranteed to be breathtaking!

NEWfor October – there will be Drumline and Drum Off performances by local students from 7 to 8 PM following the Drum Circle. These are free outdoor events, location will be adjacent to the Arts Council at 22660 Washington St, Leonardtown, MD.

We thank you in advance for visiting and supporting our many small shops and restaurants, the last few months have been a very challenging time for all. We truly miss our friends from the community and look forward to seeing everyone soon!

Check the “Leonardtown First Fridays” Facebook page for details about specific events in Downtown and beyond, we look forward to seeing you on October 2nd! Contact info: email Jen Stotler at membership@thelba.org or call (301) 247-7611. #LeonardtownFF

