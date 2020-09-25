LEONARDTOWN, MD– The Old Jail Museum, a popular landmark in the heart of Leonardtown, will be officially open to the public for regular visitation hours.

Interested visitors are encouraged to come and take a tour of this unique and fascinating historic site. The museum will be open October 1, 2020 until October 31, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily, then starting November 1, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily. The museum will also be open special hours during Leonardtown First Fridays and other Town events. Admission is FREE for all ages.

Staff will be on-hand to showcase the Old Jail and its interesting story. A special exhibit regarding Benjamin Hance, a young African American man who was held at the Old Jail in 1887 and later killed by a local mob, will be on display. Hance is the only documented lynching victim recorded in St. Mary’s County.

The Old Jail Museum is one of three sites in St. Mary’s County on the National Park’s Service’s Underground Railroad Network to Freedom, and features stories related to that era. The location also serves as the official Leonardtown Visitor Center.

Numerous safety precautions will be in place for social distancing and sanitization. All guests are required to wear face coverings while inside the museum.

For more information about the Old Jail Museum, special hours, contact information, updates, and much more, please visit www.Facebook.com/TheOldJailMuseum.

The Old Jail Museum is located at 41625 Court House Drive, Leonardtown, MD 20650, right on the grounds of the Courthouse in downtown Leonardtown, a short walk from the Square. It is the fourth and newest museum and historic site overseen by the St. Mary’s County Museum Division. For more information, please visit Museums.StMarysMD.com.

