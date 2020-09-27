As it becomes more and more common for students to complete their school work from home, and remote learning grows an ever more important aspect of modern education, many teachers are now asking themselves how to support remote teaching using the right tools.

Making this kind of non-traditional education style can be a challenge for both teacher and student, as many teachers struggle in the absence of a classroom setting, and students find themselves with an unprecedented level of responsibility thrust upon them.

Luckily, the market for distance learning software is currently booming and there’s truly no shortage when it comes to tools for teaching at a distance. Students and teachers alike should get to grips with what remote training software is available out there. Knowing the best tools on offer for implementing remote education gives the edge when it comes to squeezing the most out of modern education. These are some of the best tools available for effective learning outside the college walls.

Writing aids

Many students are used to doing their writing in class and may find the switch to writing at home a daunting task. Thankfully, the internet is teeming with resources to help students with their writing tasks by offering various forms of assistance, including essay examples. Students can remotely access essay samples for university education to look for inspiration and get started with their writing. Throughout the writing process, websites like JStore and Google Scholar offer college students a wealth of peer-reviewed sources that can act as important references when writing a paper. Students can also make use of online plagiarism checkers, proof-reading tools, and grammar correctors in order to give their work a final polishing without the need for a teacher.

Presenting to the class

Many a university lesson will present the need for someone to give a presentation, whether it be a lecturer giving a class or a student demonstrating what they’ve learned. There are tons of presentation software available to make this important facet of a college education a remote possibility. Prezi is easy to use and offers presenters the possibility of creating effective and attractive presentations that really leave an impact on your audience. Software such as Skype, Zoom and Google Hangouts allow groups to present and discuss with one another by using video chat and offering tools such as screen-sharing. Google Hangouts On-Air even offers the opportunity to schedule a live presentation which will then be recorded and available as a video afterward, so that students can save and rewatch presentations and make sure they haven’t missed out on anything important.

Digital whiteboard

There are some subjects, particularly math and the sciences, in which the presence of a whiteboard is highly important for students to be able to understand the different stages in solving an equation and demonstrate their working methods to one another. There is much software that attempts to recreate this sensation from afar. Groupboard, Idroo, and Bailboard all serve as virtual whiteboards that can host multiple remote users at once, allowing students to collaborate and see each other’s workings. WizIQ even offers a similar virtual whiteboard experience, along with an entire online classroom, so students can really feel immersed in group learning from afar.

Collaborative working

Google Docs is the best tool out there when it comes to allowing students to work together on a single paper or project. Users can see each other’s contributions as they are added, chat with one another in a live chat sidebar, and keep track of any edits and by whom they were added. Google Docs allows students to collaborate on all sorts of documents, from essays to presentations, questionnaires, and quizzes.

Screen recording

One benefit of remote lecturing is that students can record and save their lecturer’s words without needing to frantically take notes and worry about missing something. ScreenFlow, Camtasia, and Screencast-O-Matic are great options for screen recording software that allows students to keep a record of their lectures and classes, making it a whole lot easier to study and revise.

These are just a few of the many software currently available that have the potential to reinvent what it means to study at home. Students and teachers alike should feel excited to explore the potential for learning that tools such as these offers. Making use of remote learning tools can make all the difference in effectively getting a modern education!

Like this: Like Loading...