LEONARDTOWN, MD (September 29, 2020) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) will offer expanded COVID-19 testing hours (8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.) on Tuesdays and Thursdays during the month of October at the Harm Reduction Program Office in Lexington Park.

Lexington Park Office:

Tuesday and Thursday from 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

46035 Signature Lane, Lexington Park (co-located with U-Haul Moving & Storage)

For assistance or accommodations, call ahead to (301) 862-1680

Leonardtown Office:

Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

21580 Peabody Street, Leonardtown

For assistance or accommodations, call ahead to (301) 475-4330

SMCHD COVID-19 Testing:

Walk up for testing, parking is available

Appointment-free

No doctor’s order needed

Free of Charge (no out-of-pocket cost, co-payment, co-insurance, etc.)

Bring health insurance information and identification, if possible – Uninsured community members are welcome

Who should get tested?

Anyone showing signs or symptoms of COVID-19

Close contacts (even if they do not have symptoms) of persons who have COVID-19

Those attending events where social distancing is not maintained

Anyone returning from out-of-state travel , particularly from areas with rising case rates

, particularly from areas with rising case rates Community members without symptoms (asymptomatic) may also get tested

For local COVID-19 updates, data, and information, please visit: www.smchd.org/coronavirus or call SMCHD at (301) 475-4330.