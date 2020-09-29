Support Local Journalism
LEONARDTOWN, MD (September 29, 2020) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) will offer expanded COVID-19 testing hours (8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.) on Tuesdays and Thursdays during the month of October at the Harm Reduction Program Office in Lexington Park.
Lexington Park Office:
- Tuesday and Thursday from 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- 46035 Signature Lane, Lexington Park (co-located with U-Haul Moving & Storage)
- For assistance or accommodations, call ahead to (301) 862-1680
Leonardtown Office:
- Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- 21580 Peabody Street, Leonardtown
- For assistance or accommodations, call ahead to (301) 475-4330
SMCHD COVID-19 Testing:
- Walk up for testing, parking is available
- Appointment-free
- No doctor’s order needed
- Free of Charge (no out-of-pocket cost, co-payment, co-insurance, etc.)
- Bring health insurance information and identification, if possible – Uninsured community members are welcome
Who should get tested?
- Anyone showing signs or symptoms of COVID-19
- Close contacts (even if they do not have symptoms) of persons who have COVID-19
- Those attending events where social distancing is not maintained
- Anyone returning from out-of-state travel, particularly from areas with rising case rates
- Community members without symptoms (asymptomatic) may also get tested
For local COVID-19 updates, data, and information, please visit: www.smchd.org/coronavirus or call SMCHD at (301) 475-4330.