SOLOMONS, MD – October 5, 2020 – This month, the Calvert Marine Museum (CMM) will turn a whopping 50 years old! To commemorate this major milestone, the museum announces its 50 Miles for 50 Years Virtual Challenge.

Dreamt up by CMM Board Member Nancy Wieck, the challenge begins on October 18, the museum’s 50th Anniversary. From that date until November 18, the community is invited to participate by completing 50 miles of activity at their own pace and at their own place. This could mean walking, running, biking, hiking, swimming or even skipping. Registration is $25 per person and participants will receive a commemorative sticker of the museum’s otter mascot, ready for exercise, in the mail. All you have to do to participate is register online at calvertmarinemuseum.com/50for50.

Donations are also accepted through the registration website and an anonymous donor is offering a $5,000 match. In addition, several local businesses have already stepped up as official sponsors. The CMM Board of Governors would like to thank Bird Barkman Financial Strategies Group of Wells Fargo Advisors, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices McNelis Group Properties, and CalvertHealth Breast Concert Virtual 5K Run/Walk for their generous support.

Throughout the month, participants are encouraged to share their progress and stay connected with each other through the event website listed above and on Facebook.

“Each week, we’ll send out a fun challenge card that can be printed at home. This could be anything from a fossil hunt guide to a Waterside Music Series playlist to use during your run or walk. The whole museum really came together and we’re excited to take the next step and get the community involved,” said CMM Events & Facilities Coordinator Veronica Jordan.

For more information about this virtual event, to register, or donate to the museum’s 50 for 50 campaign, visit calvertmarinemuseum.com/50for50. To become a sponsor, please contact Lisa Howard at 410-326-2042, ext. 16 or Lisa.Howard@calvertcountymd.gov.

