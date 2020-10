UPDATE 12:18 p.m.: Via Mechanicsville VFD

11:53:40*Aircraft Crash/Incident Land*ST MARYS COUNTY AIRPORT*44178 AIRPORT RD*DEAD END*HOLLYWOOD*T2*EMERGENCY LANDING – SMELLS SOMETHING

*CH13 TALKING TO THE TOWER – WILL PROVIDE INFO AS IT BECOMES AVAILABLE

*UPDATE: AIRCRAFT LANDED – PILOT OUTSIDE THE AIRCRAFT – NO FIRE DEPARTMENT SERVICES NEEDED – ALL UNITS IN SERVICE*

Hollywood, MD 11:53 a.m.- Units from St. Mary’s, Calvert, and NAS Pax River are responding to the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport for a reported plane crash. There is no information regarding the type of plane, wherefrom, or individuals on the aircraft.

This is a developing story.

