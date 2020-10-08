LEONARDTOWN, MARYLAND (October 8, 2020) – MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, in partnership with the St. Mary’s County Health Department, will host two drive-thru flu clinics in October with influenza vaccines available for all ages 3 and older.

“As the world continues to combat COVID-19, many eyes are on the approach of cold and flu season this fall, including ours,” said Stephen Michaels, MD, FACHE, chief operating officer and chief medical officer, MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. “The Centers for Disease Control recommend everyone older than 6 months receive a yearly flu vaccine. Not only will you help protect yourself and those around you, but vaccination is also crucial to helping manage and potentially reduce the strain on healthcare systems during the pandemic.”

Community members may attend a drive-thru flu clinic for convenient, affordable access to these vaccines:

Saturday, Oct. 17

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Outpatient Pavilion at

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital

25500 Point Lookout Road,

Leonardtown, Maryland

Friday, Oct. 23

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

East Run Center

45870 East Run Drive,

Lexington Park, Maryland

Parents of children receiving vaccines are asked to first register at MarylandVax.org . Shots are free for those age 18 and younger; a $10 donation is requested for each adult vaccine given.

Masks/face coverings must be worn, and patients are asked to remain in their vehicles. No appointment is needed. For more information, please call Health Connections at MedStar St. Mary’s at 301-475-6019.

Like this: Like Loading...