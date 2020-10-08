LEONARDTOWN, MD (October 7, 2020) – Due to the Columbus Day holiday, the following operational changes will occur for COVID-19 testing on Monday, October 12, 2020:

Appointment-free, walk-up COVID-19 testing at SMCHD’s Harm Reduction Program office in Lexington Park will operate from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

office in Lexington Park will operate from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. COVID-19 testing at the Leonardtown site will be closed

These testing sites will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

For more information regarding COVID-19 prevention, local data, symptoms, and testing, please visit www.smchd.org/coronavirus.

