The Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum will host “Air & Scare at Home” in lieu of its annual in-person Halloween event. This reformatted virtual “Air & Scare” will feature online downloadable activities, live digital programming, and a virtual costume and pumpkin decorating contest for sweet prizes.

“Air & Scare at Home” will feature two virtual contests that challenge participants to create the best aviation and space costume or decorated pumpkin featuring prizes from Mars Wrigley Confectionery US LLC. The costume contest will be judged in five categories: Baby & Toddlers (0–4), Kids (5–12), Youth (13–17), Adult (18+), and Pets. Winners for the human categories will receive candy valued at $50–$100 and pet winners will receive pet food valued at $50–$100. Photo submissions are due Oct. 25. For full information on the contest and rules, visit https://airandspace.si.edu/visit/events/air-scare-home.

Aviation- and space-themed Halloween activities will be available on the museum’s “Air & Scare at Home” website throughout the month of October, including hands-on activities, pumpkin-carving stencils, and spooky stories. Later in the month, the museum will host live video programming that shows the spooky side of air and space.

Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 1 p.m. ET, a special Halloween episode of “Flights of Fancy Story Time” will feature museum educators sharing a Halloween tale and craft activity. On Thursday, Oct. 29, at 1 p.m. ET, a special Halloween-themed live chat will feature special guests and take place on Facebook Live and the museum’s website. Throughout the day Friday, Oct. 30, “ScareSpace: Stories with an Air of Mystery” will be released on Instagram Live on the museum’s Instagram account. On Saturday, Oct. 31, at 1 p.m. ET, the winners of the virtual costume and pumpkin decorating contests will be announced in a special video presentation.

“Air & Scare at Home” is made possible by Mars Wrigley Confectionery US LLC. For more information and a full list of activities, visit https://airandspace.si.edu/visit/events/air-scare-home.

