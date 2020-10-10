REISTERSTOWN, Md. (September 30, 2020)— The Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) announced today that it will receive $2,612,302 in federal Flood Mitigation Assistance (FMA) and Pre-Disaster Mitigation (PDM) grants. MEMA will distribute these funds to local jurisdictions throughout Maryland that are at risk for or have been adversely affected by natural disasters. The grants originate from the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (DHS/FEMA) and fund specific projects that have been identified by communities as important to saving lives and preventing loss of property.

“These mitigation grants are an important step in reducing the risk posed by hazards and disasters,” said Russell Strickland, MEMA’s Executive Director. “Our vision to shape a resilient Maryland where communities thrive necessitates that we consistently prepare for and mitigate against future emergencies. The funding for these projects will help accomplish that.”

A wide array of public safety projects for residents, their homes, and businesses are included. On one hand, FMA grants will fund projects like providing advance assistance for the development of flood mitigation strategies for the City of Cambridge, and developing the City of Annapolis flood mitigation plan. PDM grants, on the other hand, will fund other infrastructure projects as well as hazard mitigation plan updates for communities in Wicomico, Cecil, Talbot, and Dorchester Counties.

Funding of these projects help align broader state and local mitigation and disaster risk reduction efforts. “Every $1 spent on mitigation saves $6 on costs for response and recovery activities. We are enthusiastic that, in conjunction with these local jurisdictions, we have been awarded funds which will have a profound impact on improving the resilience of the State,” added Strickland.

The following subrecipients and subaward amounts are listed below:

Total Fiscal Year 2019 Flood Mitigation Assistance (FMA) Grants: $342,375.00

Advance Assistance-Development of Flood Mitigation Strategies for City of Cambridge: $250,000.00

Dorchester County Flood Mitigation Plan: $30,000.00

City of Annapolis Flood Mitigation Plan: $31,250.00

Total Fiscal Year 2019 Pre-Disaster Mitigation (PDM) Grants: $2,269,927.41

Wicomico County 2022 Hazard Mitigation Plan Update: $50,000.00

Cecil County Hazard Mitigation Plan 2022 Update: $40,000.00

Talbot County Hazard Mitigation Plan Update: $50,000.00

Dorchester County 2022 Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan Update: $33,600.00

Cove Road Acquisition Project – Wicomico County: $251,758.81 *

Home elevation Projects in Somerset, Wicomico County: $357,056

Advance Assistance for Twin Point Cove Shoreline Resiliency Plan – Dorchester County: $50,000.00

Crisfield Tide Gates, Culvert Modification and Pumping Stations: $1,379,474.00*

*Pending final engineering review

Homeowners and businesses wishing to learn more about mitigation funding should contact their local emergency office. Contact information can be found here: mema.maryland.gov/Pages/emmgrs.aspx.

Like this: Like Loading...