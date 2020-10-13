Meet Caprice who’s looking for a forever home. Caprice is currently at Tri-County Animal Shelter.

Caprice is a blue and white female Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. She is approximately 3 years, 1 month old. She weighs about 59.6 lbs.. She has not been spayed.

This young lady is a bundle of joy! She knows how to sit and pose for selfies. She loves to meet new people and would make the BEST hiking/jogging partner. She is up for anything! Come meet this gorgeous girl today!

Email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov to schedule an appointment to meet.

Tri County Animal Shelter

6707 Animal Shelter Road

Hughesville, Md 20637

301-932-1713

Like this: Like Loading...