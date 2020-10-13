Support Local Journalism
Meet Caprice who’s looking for a forever home. Caprice is currently at Tri-County Animal Shelter.
Caprice is a blue and white female Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. She is approximately 3 years, 1 month old. She weighs about 59.6 lbs.. She has not been spayed.
This young lady is a bundle of joy! She knows how to sit and pose for selfies. She loves to meet new people and would make the BEST hiking/jogging partner. She is up for anything! Come meet this gorgeous girl today!
Email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov to schedule an appointment to meet.
Tri County Animal Shelter
- 6707 Animal Shelter Road
- Hughesville, Md 20637
- 301-932-1713