Bennsville, MD- On Friday, October 9, 2020, at 9:47 p.m., the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department(WVFD) responded to 2950 Fern Hill Place, Waldorf, Charles County, Maryland fr a reported structure fire.

A total of sixty-nine(69) firefighters took one(1) hour to gain control of the blaze. The Office of the State Fire Marshal responded to investigate.

The fire was the result of an unattended candle igniting combustible materials.  There were 8 occupants in the home.  The owner and occupants were displaced and have been relocated to another facility.  The American Red Cross assisted, as well.

The estimated damage to structure and contents is $450,000.00. One firefighter was also injured but was later released.

